Highlights: Gervonta Davis Stops Hugo Ruiz In California

Last night (Sat. February 9, 2019) Gervonta Davis made his first career WBA super featherweight title defense. Davis faced off against Hugo Ruiz from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Davis wasted no time in taking the fight to Ruiz. His power, as usual, proved too much for his adversary to overcome. In the final seconds of the first round, Davis hit a hook that snuck through Ruiz’s guard. Davis backed up, and Ruiz maintained his composure for a few seconds, before dropping to a knee.

The referee checked on Ruiz, whose face was busted open by the thunderous shot. Ruiz, understandably, didn’t seem like he wanted to continue, and the referee rightfully waved the contest off. Check out the highlights from the fight here:

With the victory, Davis extends his undefeated record to 21-0. Of his 21 wins, Davis has won 20 of them by knockout. The future is looking very bright for the WBA featherweight champ.