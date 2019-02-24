Highlights: James Gallagher Submits Steven Graham At Bellator 217

Check out the highlights as James Gallagher submits Steven Graham in the main event of Bellator 217 in Ireland.

James Gallagher is back in the win column. After suffering the first defeat of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career in August, Gallagher defeated Steven Graham in Ireland earlier today (Sat. February 23, 2019). The action took place from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Just a few minutes into the first round, Gallagher took Graham’s back and sunk in a rear-naked choke.

Graham had no choice but to tap out. Check out the highlight here:

💪🇮🇪😳@StrabanimalMMA is victorious in his return to the Bellator cage with a rear naked choke at #Bellator217. Watch the main event in the 🇺🇸 at 9/8c on @ParamountNet & simulcast on @DAZN_USA. pic.twitter.com/NgYWT2AsgI — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) February 23, 2019

Gallagher was handed his first loss by Ricky Bandejas by way of a first-round knockout. Now, after submitting Graham, he hopes to get back on a win streak, and perhaps be a part of Bellator’s planned featherweight Grand Prix Tournament.

What did you think of Gallagher vs. Graham?