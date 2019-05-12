Highlights: Julian Williams Dethrones Jarrett Hurd For Unified Welterweight Title

Earlier tonight (Sat. May 11, 2019) Jarrett Hurd defended his WBA, IBO, and IBF welterweight titles against Julian Williams. The pair main evented a great night of fights from the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.

Williams, coming in as the betting underdog, shocked the boxing community with a great performance over Hurd. He seemingly out-classed the now-former champion for 12 rounds, dropping him early. When all was said and done, the judges awarded Williams the unanimous decision and the unified welterweight championship of the world.

