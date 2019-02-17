Highlights: Leo Santa Cruz Retains WBA Featherweight Title Against Rafael Rivera

Earlier tonight (Sat. February 16, 2019) WBA featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz successfully retained his title. Cruz defeated Rafael Rivera in the main event of FOX’s Premier Boxing Champions card. Cruz came into the fight on a three-fight win streak since last being defeated in 2016 by Carl Frampton.

Rivera’s last contest was a knockout win over Jose Ramos, before back-to-back losses – the first of his career. When it was all said and done, Cruz walked out of the arena still WBA featherweight champion, with a third consecutive title defense after a unanimous decision win. Check out the highlights here:

Santa Cruz vs. Rivera FULL HIGHLIGHT…. you're welcome 😳. pic.twitter.com/rP6O0oT5dF — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 17, 2019

What did you think of Cruz vs. Rivera on FOX?