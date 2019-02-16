Highlights: Rob Brant Stops Khasan Baysangurov To Retain WBA (Regular) Middleweight Title

Earlier tonight (Fri. February 15, 2019) Rob Brant had a successful WBA (regular) middleweight title defense. Brant stepped into the squared circle against the now-formerly undefeated Khasan Baysangurov from the Grand Casino in Hinckley, Minnesota. Brant came out of the gate aggressive, pressuring Baysangurov all the way through to the 11th round.

After scoring a knockdown in the second round, Brant was finally able to put Baysangurov away in the 11th round. Brant knocked the Russian down once, before pouncing right back on him after the referee allowed him to continue. The ref stepped right in and waved the fight off, as Baysangurov had taken more than enough punishment. Check out the highlights here: