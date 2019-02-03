Highlights: Sergey Kovalev Schools Eleider Alvarez To Regain WBO Light Heavyweight Title

Check out the highlights, as Sergey Kovalev schools Eleider Alvarez to regain the WBO Light Heavyweight Title.

Last night (Sat. February 2, 2019) WBO light heavyweight champion Eleider Alvarez defended his title against Sergey Kovalev. The Top Rank Boxing event took place from the Ford Center at The Star, in Frisco, Texas.

Alvarez attempted to solidify himself as the WBO light heavyweight champ by once again besting Kovalev inside the ring. However, “Krusher” came much more prepared for their second go-around. He showed pressure from the opening bell, much-improved cardio, and flawless technique.

The most surprising part of the night was the performance from Alvarez, who was very reluctant to be aggressive throughout the entire 12 rounds. In the end, the judges awarded Kovalev the unanimous decision victory. He has regained the WBO light heavyweight title, which he has now held three times. Check out the highlights below: