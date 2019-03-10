Highlights: Shawn Porter Edges Out Yordenis Ugas, Retains WBC Welterweight Title

Check out the highlights from Shawn Porter and Yordenis Ugas' clash for the WBC welterweight title in California earlier tonight.

Earlier tonight (Sat. March 9, 2019) Shawn Porter and Yordenis Ugas threw down for the WBC welterweight championship. The action went down from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Porter and Ugas went all 12 rounds inside the squared circle. Ugas gave Porter all he could handle, with many believing that he even did enough to take home the victory. However, when the scorecards were read, it was Porter who was given the nod via split decision. Not everyone was in agreement with the decision, but despite that, Porter leaves California still WBC welterweight champion of the world.

You can check out the fight’s highlights here: