Highlights: Tyson Fury Escapes Danger Against Otto Wallin

Tyson Fury defeated Otto Wallin last night (Sept. 14), but it wasn’t easy as you’ll see in the highlights.

Fury, the lineal heavyweight champion, shared the ring with Wallin inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fury suffered a cut on his right brow courtesy of an overhand left from Wallin. Just two rounds later, an accidental headbutt opened a second cut and it wasn’t pretty.

Fury was in a bit of trouble early in the final round. Wallin landed a clean left hand that had Fury a bit shaky. Fury was able to shake the cobwebs and earned the unanimous decision win. Despite the cuts and a rough beginning to the final round, Fury was able to outpoint Wallin for most of the fight.

Top Rank Boxing has released highlights from the bout.