Max Holloway Still Believes Jose Aldo Is Greatest Featherweight Of All Time

Max Holloway isn’t buying into those who are already calling him the greatest featherweight of all time.

Last night (Dec. 8), Holloway defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title against Brian Ortega. The title bout headlined UFC 231 inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Holloway butchered Ortega on the feet on his way to a TKO victory before the fifth round could begin.

Max Holloway Feels Jose Aldo Remains Featherweight GOAT

Holloway has been showered with praise for his performance. Some including UFC color commentator Joe Rogan have gone as far as to call Holloway the greatest featherweight of all time with just two title defenses. During the UFC 231 post-fight press conference, “Blessed” disagreed with those who already put him on that pedestal (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’ve got to just keep winning, keep doing my job and keep winning fights and let you guys keep talking about it. Personally, for me, I think Jose still is. I’m chasing him. He set the bar, and I’m still chasing that bar, and I’ve got to break it. People are saying this is a new era. I guess I’m setting the bar for the new era. When ‘The Blessed Era’ is here, ‘The Blessed Era’ is going to be in full effect. I still believe the greatest featherweight of all time is Jose Aldo. When I’m 30 or 31 or his age then you ask me if I’m the greatest featherweight of all-time if I’m still here.”

