Max Holloway Reacts to Conor McGregor’s Legal Issues

Max Holloway is well aware of Conor McGregor’s legal woes.

Holloway attended the UFC 223 media day session. It’s of relevance because that was the day McGregor found himself in hot water with the law. The “Notorious” one turned himself in after a police report was filed. McGregor threw a dolly at a bus holding red corner fighters, shattering a glass window and cutting Michael Chiesa. McGregor was released on bail and is working on a plea deal.

“Blessed” was in the bus holding blue corner fighters, so he didn’t experience the carnage. Many are hoping that McGregor can overcome his legal hurdles by the end of the year so that he can challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title. “The Eagle” captured 155-pound gold against Al Iaquinta at UFC 223.

A “Blessed” Response to Conor McGregor’s Legal Woes

TMZ caught up with Holloway, who sent good vibes to McGregor (via MMAMania.com):

“Conor’s got some serious stuff going on and I wish nothing but the best for the guy. I feel bad for the guy right now with his legal issues and I hope everything goes good for him. As a family man to a family man, I hope everything turns out good for him.”

Holloway is set to defend his featherweight title against Brian Ortega. The two will collide on July 7 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The title fight is set to take the co-main event slot of UFC 226.

This will be Holloway second title defense. “Blessed” captured UFC gold back in June 2017. He earned a TKO victory over Jose Aldo to become the new featherweight king. Holloway further solidified his status in the featherweight division in a rematch against Aldo. “Blessed” once again earned a TKO victory to defend his 145-pound crown.

