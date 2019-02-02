Holly Holm and Management React to Aspen Ladd Fight Cancellation

It was reported earlier this week at the UFC 235 press conference that the scheduled bout between Holly Holm and Aspen Ladd at UFC 235 has been scrapped. No official reason was provided by the UFC, but it was later revealed by Holm’s management to ESPN that the cancellation was due to contract negotiations:

“We’re in negotiations on a contract extension right now,” Fresquez said. “Holly was looking forward to this fight, she was looking forward to fighting Aspen Ladd. She’s very disappointed this fight is not happening, but she understands this is a business. We’re in the middle of those negotiations right now, and everybody thought it would be best to get through that.”

As could be expected, Aspen Ladd was none too delighted to receive word of the cancellation:

“I signed to fight Holly Holm on 12/27/18” Ladd wrote on Instagram. “I’m ready to go, and am finding out this information, just now, like everyone else. I don’t know why Holly and her team have now backed out. Sorry everyone, this sucks, hopefully I have some good news to share soon.”

After the cancellation, Holly Holm would also share some thoughts on the cancellation, and she claimed to be just as surprised as Aspen Ladd and everyone else to learn the news:

“You probably found out before I did,” Holm posted in an Instagram story. “I was still at the gym training till late today, and I had no idea. My heart, my mind, my soul…everything was focused for March 2nd. I’m really bummed out about it. I didn’t have any idea that this was gonna be cancelled. And I don’t really know what’s gonna happen.”

There have been rumors of a potential title fight in the works between Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. Holm assured fans that should any major development happen regarding her next opponent, her fans will be in the know:

“As soon as I know anything, I’ll let you know,” Holm said. “But this is a shock to me, and I’m just bummed out. But I want to say thank you to all my fans who support me. And I am ready for whatever’s next.”

