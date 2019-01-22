Holly Holm Believes Potential Amanda Nunes Match-Up Happens At Bantamweight

Holly Holm could very well be on her way back to a championship fight soon. The 37-year-old was once undefeated in her mixed martial arts (MMA) career. She made a name for herself by becoming the first woman to defeat Ronda Rousey in MMA competition. However, she followed that up with a three-fight losing streak against the likes of Miesha Tate, Valentina Shevchenko, and Germaine de Randamie.

Holm followed that up with a third-round knockout over Bethe Correia in Singapore. That led to a featherweight title shot against Cris Cyborg at UFC 219 in December of 2017. Unfortunately for “The Preacher’s Daughter,” she was defeated via unanimous decision. This past Summer, Holm got back in the win column with a victory over Megan Anderson. Now, she’ll return against Aspen Ladd at UFC 235.

The pay-per-view (PPV) goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 2nd. Speaking to MMA Fighting recently, Holm discussed possibly earning a women’s bantamweight title opportunity with a win over Ladd. That means she’d be standing across the cage from 135-pound and 145-pound champion Amanda Nunes. If the fight took place, Holm believes the fight would go down at 135 pounds:

“I think that bantamweight is probably where we would fight, I think that would be the case,” Holm said. “Who knows really how the future goes, but I definitely think that bantamweight is what we would fight at.

“I’ve been wanting to go to bantamweight for a while, but that doesn’t mean that I’m so focused on it that I’m not open to other opportunities at ‘45. I’m just taking each fight as it comes. Aspen Ladd is at 135, so that’s where I’m going.”

What do you think about Holm saying a potential fight with Nunes would likely be at bantamweight?