Sunday, October 4, 2020

Holly Holm Dominates Irene Aldana at UFC on ESPN 16

By Andrew Ravens

Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana served as the main event and it was an interesting fight. 

The two fighters met in a women’s bantamweight bout on Saturday night (October 3, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 16 event from the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island.

Once the second round came to a close, it appeared that Aldana’s confidence started to fall as Holm was taking her down and outstriking her on the feet. 

Aldana couldn’t figure out this gameplan and put her behind pretty much from out of the gate. Holm looked primed in this fight while Aldana was always guessing. 

In such a high chess match type of sport, that was a downfall for her. In the end, Holm grabbed the decision win. 

In her previous fight, Holm beat Raquel Pennington via unanimous decision at the UFC 246 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena. Before that, Holm dropped a loss to UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event. Holm entered this title fight 2-3 in her last five bouts and picked up a win over Magan Anderson by unanimous decision at the UFC 235 PPV event to earn a title shot. 

Aldana scored a knockout win over Ketlen Vieira at UFC 245 in her latest fight. Before that she edged out a decision win over Vanessa Melo after dropping a decision to Raquel Pennington.

UFC on ESPN 16 Results: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana, Germaine de Randamie vs. Julianna Pena

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN 16. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

