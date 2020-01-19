Holly Holm Expresses Gratitude Following UFC 246 Win

Holly Holm is satisfied with her UFC 246 performance.

Holm took on Raquel Pennington in a rematch last night (Jan. 18). The women’s bantamweight tilt served as the co-main event for UFC 246. The action was held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This event was headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone.

Holly Holm Speaks On UFC 246 Victory

Holm ended up scoring a unanimous decision win in the rematch. Pennington had no answer for Holm’s work in the clinch. “The Preacher’s Daughter” took to Instagram to issue the following brief statement.

“Leaving Vegas with a win and feeling good. Still working on being better and better. Thank you to my team and all the love and support from everyone. You all know who you are. I hold you all close to my heart. Team @jacksonwink_mma.”

It’s a solid victory for Holm, who was coming off a brutal TKO loss to “champ-champ” Amanda Nunes. That could’ve marked Holm’s final UFC title bout but her motivation doesn’t appear to have wavered.

As for Pennington, she’s now dropped three of her last four bouts. UFC president Dana White expressed slight frustration with “Rocky” during the UFC 246 post-fight press conference for not letting her hands go.

Who do you think is next for Holly Holm?