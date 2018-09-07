Holly Holm Out Until Early 2019 After Knee Operation

Mixed martial arts (MMA) fans can expect to see Holly Holm back in early 2019.

ESPN reports that “The Preacher’s Daughter” underwent a knee operation to repair an issue with her meniscus. She won’t be available to fight until the first quarter of next year. The report also suggested Holm is eying a fight with bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes upon her return.

In Holm’s last outing she defeated Meagan Anderson in June at UFC 225. Amanda Nunes is currently venturing outside the division and challenging Cris Cyborg for the women’s featherweight title.

As a result, Holm has decided now is the perfect time for surgery. Nunes could potentially be ready to fight around the time Holm is done recovering from the operation. Given Holm has only won two of her last six fights, it will be interesting to see if the UFC gives her the title opportunity.

Discussion: Who do you think Holm will fight upon her return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!