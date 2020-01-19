Holly Holm Outlasts Raquel Pennington At UFC 246

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington went the distance at the UFC 246 event.

The two fighters met in a women’s bantamweight bout at the UFC 246 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (January 18, 2020). It was a lackluster fight that saw the majority of it be dominated by clinch work.

Holm pressed her up against the fence and the two exchanged strikes including punches and knees. Once getting into the third round, they started to throw more strikes but in the end, it wasn’t enough for Pennington as Holm walked away with the unanimous decision win.

The two were set to meet at UFC 243 but an injury forced Holm out of the bout.

In her previous fight, Holm dropped a loss to UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event when Nunes dropped her with a head kick and finished her up with strikes on the ground in the first-round.

Holm entered this title fight 2-3 in her last five bouts and picked up a win over Magan Anderson by unanimous decision at the UFC 235 PPV event to earn a title shot.

Pennington entered this fight with a win in her previous bout over Irene Aldana by split decision in July 2019. Before that, she dropped two straight losses over the likes of Amanda Nunes at UFC 224 by TKO and Germaine de Randamie via unanimous decision.

UFC 246 Results: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone, Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington