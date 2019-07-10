Holly Holm Responds To Brutal UFC 239 Loss

Holly Holm had a chance to become a two-time UFC women’s bantamweight champion when she met Amanda Nunes in the co-main event of last weekend’s UFC 239 from Las Vegas.

Instead, ‘The Lioness’ knocked Holm out with her own move, a vicious head kick (watch it here). It was a discouraging setback for Holm, who has now lost her last four title fights in the Octagon. UFC President Dana White even went as far as to call for Holm to retire after the event. However, it seems Holm isn’t going along with that plan.

‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ reacted to her loss in a recent Instagram story via MMA Fighting. There, she noted that while getting head kicked was a nightmare, she would keep pressing on:

“I always say I get to live the life of a dream. I never actually dreamed of getting kicked in the face, that’s never part of my dream,” Holm said. “That’s like on the nightmare part, living a little nightmare, wake up every morning like, ‘Yup, that’s real, that just happened.’

“But I just want you guys to know I’m feeling good and I know one thing: I’m still pushing forward.”

Not All Doom & Gloom

Holm then took a somewhat humorous tone in the face of utter defeat. She acknowledged she was indeed heartbroken, but chose to make light of the situation nonetheless:

“A lot of heartbreak right now, but I’m doing fine, I just want you guys to know I appreciate the love and support,” Holm said. “And if you would like to have free lip filler, just get kicked in the face.”

It certainly sounds like Holm is far from done fighting. Unfortunately, it’s difficult to predict where the 37-year-old former champ’s fighting career goes from here. She’s 2-5 in her last seven Octagon appearances. Getting another title shot is going to be an uphill battle, to say the least.

Will Holm be able to rebound and climb the UFC women’s ranks yet again?