Holly Holm Speaks Out On Having To Pull Out Of UFC 243

Holly Holm has taken the time to address being forced off the UFC 243 card.

Holm was set to do battle with Raquel Pennington in a rematch on Oct. 5. Back in Feb. 2015, Holm nabbed a split decision victory over Pennington. The rematch wasn’t meant to be, at least not right now. Holm suffered an injury and will be unable to compete next month.

Holly Holm Reacts To UFC 243 Removal

Taking to her Instagram account, Holm spoke on her absence at UFC 243 (via BJPenn.com).

“I just wanted to say thank you for all the love. Everybody sending positive thoughts for my injury. If you don’t know I have been injured and I cannot fight in Australia. Something that is super heavy on my heart and I’m super bummed out about. To go through a whole training camp and not be able to make it to the fight. And not just for me. This is a training camp for Raquel Pennington as well, my opponent who I have a lot of respect for. I don’t know the scientific terms, but the tendon that attaches my hamstring to my bone, I tore 30 percent of it last week in training. The good news is I don’t need surgery, but one week’s time is just not enough time for me to be ready to fight. So I’ll be rehabbing it and be back at it soon and I’ll let you guys know when the fight is rescheduled. Thanks again for all the love.”

Holm was hoping to rebound from her July loss to Amanda Nunes. Holm was competing for the UFC women’s bantamweight gold, but she was stopped via head kick and punches.