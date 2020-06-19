Holly Holm Tells Amanda Nunes To Not Retire ‘So I Can Get A Rematch’

Holly Holm wants to run things back with Amanda Nunes.

Holm and Nunes met last July at UFC 239 where Nunes knocked “The Preachers Daughter” out in the first round to defend her bantamweight title. The champ then went on to go defend her belt against Germaine de Randamie in December and defended her featherweight strap against Felicia Spencer in June.

Since the wins, Nunes has been talking about retirement which Holm hopes is not true.

“She’s kinda been pretty active and been on a roll,” Holm told MMA Junkie. “Obviously she’s run through everybody. So, sometimes maybe she feels a little satisfied so maybe she doesn’t feel that urge to want to keep on it. But then again, you have a little bit of time in between fights and it’s like, ‘Ah no, I want to do it again,’ so I don’t know. We’ll see what she really does.

“I know she’s at a place where I don’t think anybody would blame her for walking away. But, I don’t think she really wants to walk away. She might want to keep fighting. When you’re on top sometimes it’s hard to walk away from that. So I think that’s gonna be however she feels. Life always is going on for everybody outside of the cage as well, so a lot of people are feeling certain things in their life. Wherever she wants to take her path, more power to her. But I hope she’s still there so I can get a rematch with her.”

Holly Holm returned to the win column with a decision win over Raquel Pennington at UFC 246. She is now expected to headline a UFC event on August 1 against surging contender, Irene Aldana. The winner could very well earn a title shot. So, Holm hopes Nunes continues to fight and they can meet again soon.