Holly Holm vs. Aspen Ladd Announced for UFC 235

UFC 235 has added a major women’s bantamweight bout, with Holly Holm returning to action to give Aspen Ladd the stiffest test of her young career. The UFC officially announced the bout on Thursday. Sources close to MMA News have disclosed that the bout is still unsigned, but Aspen Ladd wasted no time in sharing her excitement about the bout:

Ready for WAR against one of the very best in the world #MMAGOLD https://t.co/pTEeGyqdtZ — Aspen Ladd (@AspenLaddMMA) December 21, 2018

And it is certainly a war that Ladd can expect from the former bantamweight champion. Holly Holm has competed at featherweight for her last two bouts, first giving Cris Cyborg the toughest test of her UFC career in a narrow loss for Holm, and then getting right back on track with a victory over Megan Anderson at UFC 225 via unanimous decision.

Aspen Ladd is currently undefeated with a 7-0 record, with all but one of her seven victories coming by stoppage. Ladd just picked up the biggest victory over her career by defeating former Invicta champion Tonya Evinger at UFC 229 in the very first round via TKO. A victory for Ladd over the #2 ranked Holly Holm might just be enough to earn the 23 year old an opportunity at the bantamweight championship currently held by Amanda Nunes.

With the addition of this contest, the current UFC 235 bout is as follows:

Robbie Lawler vs. Ben Askren

Holly Holm vs. Aspen Ladd

Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Jeremy Stephens

Tecia Torres vs. Weili Zhang

Mickey Gall vs. Diego Sanchez

What is your prediction for this announced bantamweight bout? Will Aspen Ladd earn the biggest win of her career? Or will Holly Holm return to the bantamweight division with a W?