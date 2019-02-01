Holly Holm vs. Aspen Ladd Pulled from UFC 235 in March

A highly anticipated showdown between former bantamweight champion Holly Holm and top prospect Aspen Ladd has been pulled from UFC 235 in Las Vegas on March 2.

A highly anticipated showdown between former bantamweight champion Holly Holm and top prospect Aspen Ladd has been pulled from UFC 235 in Las Vegas on March 2.

UFC president Dana White broke the news on Thursday at the UFC 235 pre-fight press conference from Las Vegas.

“That fight’s not going to happen,” White said. “That’s why they’re not up here.”

White didn’t elaborate on why the fight was announced and then scrapped but obviously Holm won’t be facing Ladd when UFC 235 goes down on March 2.

As far as what comes next, White says that both Holm and Ladd will get booked against different opponents but he didn’t give a timeline for when that would happen.

“We’re working on another fight for both of them,” White said.

Ladd is considered one of the top prospects to join the women’s bantamweight division in some time after starting her career in the UFC with back-to-back TKO finishes. Overall, Ladd is 7-0 in her career.

Meanwhile, Holm was returning to bantamweight after three of her past four fights were spent at featherweight.

Most recently, Holm defeated former Invicta FC champion Megan Anderson before making the move back down to 135 pounds.

There’s no word when Holm or Ladd will get back into action following their fight cancellation.