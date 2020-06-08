Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana Set To Headline UFC Event On August 1

A potential number one contender fight between Holly Holm and Irene Aldana is set to headline a UFC event on August 1.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was first to report the news of the matchup, where the event is expected to take place in Las Vegas.

Breaking: Holly Holm (@HollyHolm) vs. Irene Aldana (@IreneAldana_) to headline UFC Fight Night event on 8/1 in Las Vegas, per sources. Holm coming off Pennington win in January. Aldana has won five of her last six. pic.twitter.com/45TwHsTVjt — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 8, 2020

Holly Holm returned to the win column last time out where she beat Raquel Pennington by decision at UFC 246. Before that, she suffered a first-round knockout loss to Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight title. “The Preachers Daughter” is currently just 3-5 since winning the title back at UFC 193 where she knocked out Ronda Rousey.

Prior to the loss to Nunes, Holm beat Megan Anderson at featherweight to return to the win column after losing to Cris Cyborg by decision for the featherweight title.

Irene Aldana, meanwhile, appeared to be next in line for the bantamweight title after her knockout win over Ketlen Vieira at UFC 245. Before that she edged out a decision win over Vanessa Melo to return to the win column after dropping a decision to Raquel Pennington.

The Mexican is currently 5-1 in her last six and ranked fifth in the bantamweight rankings.

With Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann and Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana taking place just weeks apart from each other, whoever is more impressive could earn the next crack at Nunes. But, the champ said after UFC 250 she will be taking some time off to be a mom.