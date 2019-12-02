Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington 2 Set For UFC 246

Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington will rematch after all.

The two were set to meet at UFC 243 but an injury forced Holm out of the bout. Now, they have been rebooked to scrap at UFC 246, according to MMA Junkie.

Holm is coming off of a knockout loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 239 as she failed to reclaim the bantamweight title. Before that, she beat Megan Anderson at featherweight to get back into the win column after a decision loss to Cris Cyborg for the featherweight strap. She is currently 12-5 as a pro and her biggest win to date is the head kick knockout over Ronda Rousey to become the UFC 135-pound champion. She is ranked 3rd in the division.

Pennington, meanwhile, is coming off of a split-decision win over Irene Aldana in July to get back into the win column after a TKO loss to Amanda Nunes for the belt followed by a decision loss to Germaine de Randamie. The 31-year-old is currently ranked 6th in the division.

The two shared the Octagon back in 2015 at UFC 184 where Holm won by split-decision.

UFC 246 goes down on Jan. 18 and is headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone.