Holly Holm Fully Confident She’ll ‘Shock The World Twice’ At UFC 239

Holly Holm is most well-known for shocking the world with her head kick knockout of Ronda Rousey at 2015’s UFC 193.

With one thunderous strike, she felled a woman who many thought was invincible, securing the women’s bantamweight title and one of the biggest combat sports upsets of all-time. Since then, it hasn’t been all roses and daisies for ‘The Preacher’s Daughter,’ however.

Instead of waiting a year or possibly more for a rematch with Rousey, Holm chose to be a fighting champion and defend the belt. She met Miesha Tate at 2016’s UFC 196 and was choked unconscious in the fifth round of a bout she was winning on points. That loss sparked a three-fight losing streak for the famous boxer from Albuquerque. All told she’s gone 2-4 in her six bouts since the Rousey win. Holm lost to elite fighters like Cris Cyborg and Valentina Shevchenko during that period. Her two wins are over Bethe Correia and Megan Anderson, not exactly the most elite opponents looking back.

Losses Misleading?

Yet her notoriety and scope of attention keep her at the top of female MMA. Due to that fact, she has yet another title shot when she meets Amanda Nunes in the co-main event of this weekend’s (Sat., July 6, 2019) UFC 239 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Holm knows it’s a pivotal fight. She’s also well aware her record hasn’t been exactly glaring in recent years. Speaking to ESPN.com, she also pointed out she was never blown out in those UFC losses:

“There was no fight [among] any of my fights since the belt that I just literally got my ass handed to me,” Holm said. “For me, it’s like I’ve come short, I’ve come short, I’ve come short. But I don’t feel like I can’t compete with these girls anymore, that’s the difference. … I know I’m still fully capable of beating any girl in this division.”

Expects To Shock The World Again

It is true that Holm was only finished by Tate. That fight was far from lopsided until the fateful finish as well.

So Holm is still confident in her vast skillset. So much so, in fact, that she expects to shock the world again by beating Nunes, the current best female fighter of all-time:

“I want to shock the world twice,” Holm said. “I’m going in with full belief I’m beating Nunes. And then I want to defend it and I want to keep winning. I want to retire on top, not on bottom, I don’t want to retire because I feel like I have nothing left. I want to retire because I feel like I did what I needed to do and that I’m content with it.”

Running Out Of Time To Become The GOAT

With a chance to topple a second women’s MMA GOAT on the table, Holm fully recognizes the stakes in play. She wants to rip that title away from “The Lioness” and hold it for herself. Time is running out to accomplish the goal, she admitted:

“That’s why this fight has so much on it,” Holm said. “I know what’s on the plate. And being the fact that I’m 37, they wouldn’t be saying some of the things they would be saying if I was 27. Being 37, they’re gonna say if I lose, ‘Oh you should retire.’ If I win, ‘Oh my gosh, we knew you could do it again.’ It’s one or the other.”

Can Holly Holm turn the fight game on its head a second time this Saturday night?