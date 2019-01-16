Holly Holm Feels Cyborg Deserves Rematch Against Nunes

Holly Holm believes Cris Cyborg is deserving of an immediate rematch against Amanda Nunes.

Nunes starched Cyborg in 51 seconds at UFC 232 to capture the women’s featherweight title. “The Lioness” became the first female two-division champion in UFC history. After the fight, UFC president Dana White said he wasn’t sold on the idea of a rematch.

Holm Speaks On Whether Or Not Cyborg Should Get A Rematch

MMAJunkie.com got a hold of Holm before her UFC 235 clash with Aspen Ladd. She explained why she feels Cyborg has earned an immediate rematch:

“She deserves a rematch for being somebody in a dominant position like that for so long getting knocked out? Yes, they absolutely deserves a rematch. That’s the way it goes. I believe she deserve the chance to go fight again. I don’t think she needs people to talk her into it. Rematches after getting knocked out, it needs to come from the fighter themselves. If Cyborg comes forward saying, ‘I want the rematch I can absolutely do.’ Yes, I think Amanda should honor that.”

During the interview, Holm said she’s focused on fighting Ladd more than thinking about whether or not she’ll get a title bout against Nunes. Holm vs. Ladd will take place on March 2 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Do you think Cris Cyborg has any chance of getting an immediate rematch with Amanda Nunes?