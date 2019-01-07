Mark Hunt Says UFC and USADA Took His Love For Fighting

Mark Hunt says the UFC and the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) took away his love for fighting. Hunt, a longtime advocate against fighters using Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs), has stepped in the cage with many who have tested positive for banned substances. However, Hunt has become fed up with the shenanigans. So much so, in fact, that he has launched a lawsuit against the UFC and Brock Lesnar.

Hunt fought Lesnar at UFC 200 in 2016. He took a pretty bad beating from “The Beast” on the ground, and it was later discovered Lesnar tested positive for a banned substance. He responded by filing a lawsuit against Lesnar and the UFC, who he believes knew Lesnar was doping. Hunt’s contract with the UFC finished back in December. It remains unclear what’s next for “The Super Samoan.”

Speaking to MMA UK recently, Hunt spoke on his latest tenure with the UFC. Hunt claims the UFC and USADA took his love for fighting, before going after UFC Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance, Jeff Novitzky (via MMA Fighting):

“They’ve actually taken my love for fighting away because of how they promote steroids and cheaters, how they’ve done it all,” Hunt said. “They’ve pushed me out of the way, to be honest and that’s what’s taken my love for fighting away.

“It’s kind of sad because they should be promoting the guy that’s not cheating whereas they are promoting the cheaters of this sport, which is wrong. I actually thought Jeff Novitzky was a nice person but he’s just a sellout. You’re a sellout, bro. That’s the bottom line.”

What do you think about Hunt saying the UFC and USADA took his love for fighting?