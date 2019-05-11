WBA, IBF & IBO Middleweight Title Results: Hurd vs. Williams

Check out MMA News' results from Jarrett Hurd vs. Julian Williams for the WBA, IBF, and IBO middleweight championships.

Tonight (Sat. May 11, 2019) Jarrett Hurd will be defending his WBA, IBF, and IBO middleweight championships. Hurd faces Julian Williams in the main event of a great night of boxing from the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.

Hurd is undefeated in his boxing career, with a perfect record of 23-0. Of his 23 victories, Hurd has won 16 by way of knockout. He’ll take on Williams, who is currently on a four-fight win streak. In his last fight, Williams knocked out Francisco Javier Castro back in December.

Check out MMA News’ coverage of Hurd vs. Williams for the WBA, IBF, and IBO middleweight championships below:

WBA, IBF, and IBO Middleweight Championships: (C) Jarrett Hurd vs. Julian Williams

(C) Jarrett Hurd vs. Julian Williams Junior Welterweight: Mario Barrios vs. Juan Jose Velasco

Mario Barrios vs. Juan Jose Velasco Middleweight: Matt Korobov vs. Immanuwel Aleem

Matt Korobov vs. Immanuwel Aleem Featherweight: Stephen Fulton vs. Paulus Ambunda

Stephen Fulton vs. Paulus Ambunda Junior Bantamweight: Alexandru Marin vs. Luis Concepcion

Alexandru Marin vs. Luis Concepcion Junior Welterweight: Greg Outlaw vs. Martin Matamala

Greg Outlaw vs. Martin Matamala Lightweight: Dravontay Rawls vs. Jonathan Perez

Dravontay Rawls vs. Jonathan Perez Junior Middleweight: Aaron Anderson vs. Carlos Galindo

Aaron Anderson vs. Carlos Galindo Junior Middleweight: Mark Duncan vs. Kevin Womack

**MMA News’ coverage of Hurd vs. Williams begins at 8:00 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**