A former Strikeforce champion believes the ideal opponent for Anderson Silva would be Daniel Cormier.

Back in July 2016, Cormier took on Anderson Silva on the main card of UFC 200. Cormier was scheduled to take on Jon Jones in a title unification bout, but “Bones” failed a drug test. Silva stepped up on short notice. Cormier ended up winning the bout via unanimous decision.

Quote: Ideal Opponent For Anderson Silva Would be Daniel Cormier

“The Spider’s” teammate Rafael “Feijao” Cavalcante recently told MMAFighting.com that a rematch between Silva and Cormier would be intriguing:

”I think the ideal (opponent) would be Cormier. He took that fight with no training, not even a day. If it were five rounds, in my opinion, it would have been bad (for Cormier). He’s tough and consistent, of course, but Anderson’s game is complicated and would have been tough for him in five rounds. When he got kicked, he was already worn out after holding Anderson. I believe someone at that level would be a good fight. He’s motivated. He was really angry with this situation and kept training hard,” he continued. “I trained with him one of these days and he’s doing fantastic. I’ve seen him that well just two months before a fight, and he’s that good right now.”

Silva will be eligible to return to action in October. The former number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world was set to meet Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Shanghai back in late 2017, but Silva was flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). It was determined that Silva was a victim of contaminated substances. Time will tell what’s next for Silva, but a bout in the middleweight division is likely. With Cormier scheduled to meet Brock Lesnar in early 2019, a rematch with Silva is unlikely.

Do you have any interest in seeing Daniel Cormier vs. Anderson Silva II?