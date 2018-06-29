Ilima-Lei Macfarlane: I am The Best Women’s Flyweight in The World

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane believes she has the crown for best women’s flyweight in mixed martial arts.

Tonight (June 29), Macfarlane will defend her women’s flyweight title at Bellator 201. Her challenger is Alejandra Lara. “Azul” has a professional mixed martial arts record of 7-1. She’s riding a three-fight winning streak. She’ll look to give Macfarlane her first loss and capture gold in the process.

While “The Iliminator” is focused on retaining her title, she still has room to gloat about her perceived status among women’s flyweights in MMA. Macfarlane made it clear to USA TODAY Sports that she doesn’t lack confidence:

“I was the first women’s flyweight champion crowned, so I am for sure the best flyweight in the world.”

Macfarlane looks at herself as a pioneer in the women’s flyweight division. Bellator opened the door for female 125-pounders before the UFC did. Macfarlane was considered to be the top of the food chain at flyweight. She has competition with Valentina Shevchenko looking to rule the roost at 125 pounds.

Still, Macfarlane believes she blazed a trail to allow UFC females in lighter divisions to get an opportunity:

“I feel that everybody in the UFC should be thanking me right now – or at least all the flyweights should be thanking me – because the only reason the UFC created their flyweight division was because of me. Scott Coker and Bellator created the flyweight division. I was one of the first wave of girls that they signed. I started climbing up the ranks. People started watching me. My name started getting out there. Bellator had no choice but to crown a champion, because I was killing all these girls. Then UFC came along, and they were like, ‘Oh, (expletive), Bellator is creating this deep flyweight division. Now we’ve got to do it, too.”

