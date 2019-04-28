Highlights: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Forces Doctor Stoppage Against Veta Arteaga At Bellator 220

Check out MMA News' Bellator 220 highlights, as Bellator women's flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane forces a doctor stoppage against Veta Arteaga.

In the co-main event of Bellator 220 earlier tonight (Sat. April 27, 2019), Ilima-Lei Macfarlane defended her women’s flyweight title against Veta Arteaga.

Macfarlane had a dominant showing against Arteaga, beating the challenger bloody in the third round. The doctor stepped in during the middle of the third round after an elbow opened up Arteaga badly. After some examination, the doctor decided the cut was far too deep to allow the fight to continue.

As a result, Macfarlane was awarded a successful title defense via TKO. Check out some highlights here:

Nicely done by the champ! @Ilimanator with the takedown in round one!#Bellator220 pic.twitter.com/1rPNd78VDn — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) April 28, 2019

Catch the FULL FIRST ROUND between the champ – @Ilimanator and the challenger – @Ms_Veta at #Bellator220. pic.twitter.com/LTQfArg26o — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) April 28, 2019

Big elbow from the champ, @Ilimanator in round two. 💪💥 pic.twitter.com/sTAlCSajzk — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) April 28, 2019

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane split open Veta Arteaga's forehead. Wins by cut stoppage. pic.twitter.com/lnwqM4EILf — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 28, 2019

