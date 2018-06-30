Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Wants Next Bellator Title Defense in Hawaii

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane hopes to go back home for her next title defense.

Last night (June 29), Macfarlane defended her Bellator women’s flyweight title against Alejandra Lara in the main event of Bellator 201. The action took place inside the Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, California. This was Macfarlane’s first title defense.

Lara was tough in the early going. She was even able to take down the champion. In the second stanza, Macfarlane took over and submitted the challenger via armbar.

Valerie Letourneau, a fellow flyweight, was also on the card. She engaged in a war with Kristina Williams. Letourneau earned a unanimous decision win, which has likely sealed a title opportunity against Macfarlane.

Speaking to the media after Bellator 201, Macfarlane said she hopes her next title defense will be in her home state of Hawaii (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’ve talked to the staff at Bellator, and of course everyone wants to go to Hawaii. I think it just comes down to logistics. Everyone wants to figure it out. The tourism bureau is giving problems. The UFC tried doing it, so I think it just comes down to the logistics. There’s no doubt in my mind that everyone wants to do a Bellator Hawaii, so we’ve just got to find a way to make it happen.”

Bellator president Scott Coker confirmed Macfarlane’s concerns, saying such an event comes down to logistics:

“The amount of talent that’s come out of Hawaii is pretty impressive. We’ve always wanted to go there; it’s just the timeframe that’s challenging. You’ve got it on a Friday, and now you have to promote it at 3 o’clock in the afternoon – that makes it tough. But if there’s a way to do it, we will find a way to do it.”

Do you think Bellator will grant Ilima-Lei Macfarlane’s wish and hold an event in Hawaii?