Ilir Latifi calls out Jon Jones and it didn’t take long for “Bones” to respond.

Latifi is coming off a first-round technical submission finish over Ovince Saint Preux back in February. “The Sledgehammer” was scheduled to take on Glover Teixeira next, but an injury forced him off the card. Latifi has been active when it comes to speaking with the media and using his Twitter account to call out Daniel Cormier. Now, he turns his attention to Jones.

Latifi recently took to Twitter to challenge Jones. “Bones” awaits a decision from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) regarding his failed UFC 214 drug test. Here is Latifi’s tweet to the former pound-for-pound ruler:

@JonnyBones – Undisputed champ -When you are ready, I’m ready to welcome you back to the octagon. @ufc @danawhite — Ilir Latifi (@Latifimma) August 18, 2018

The former UFC light heavyweight champion responded:

Just keep winning my friend, that’s usually the best way to get to me👍🏾 https://t.co/vMWgXSVcky — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 19, 2018

Latifi sits at the third spot on the official UFC light heavyweight rankings. He’s only behind Volkan Oezdemir, Alexander Gustafsson, and of course the champion Cormier. Latifi has two wins in a row and has gone 5-1 in his last six outings.

As for Jones, he hasn’t been seen inside the Octagon since July 2017. He initially earned a knockout victory over “DC” before the result was changed to a No Contest. Fight fans will have to wait until a decision is made by USADA. In the meantime, Jones has been active on social media posting training videos. It’ll be interesting to see if that’s an indication that a ruling will be decided upon sooner rather than later. Keep it locked on MMA News for the latest updates on Jon Jones’ fighting future.

