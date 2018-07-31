Ilir Latifi Calls Out “DC” For Holding Up Two Divisions

Ilir Latifi thinks UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is holding up two divisions.

Cormier is currently the reigning 205-pound champion while coming off a heavyweight title win at UFC 226 earlier this month. After his win over Stipe Miocic in Chicago, Cormier has lined himself up for a super fight with Brock Lesnar.

It will be Cormier’s first heavyweight title defense. Due to Lesnar’s USADA troubles, the fight won’t happen until as soon as January. No. 3-ranked Ilir Latifi takes issue with Cormier’s current situation.

In a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, Latifi called out “DC” for holding up two divisions – light heavyweight and heavyweight:

“No! There’s nothing missing. I’m ranked #3, he fought the two other guys, that’s the first thing. And my record says it all, with my finishes. I’ve been active, you know? What more can I say? Stylistically, it’s a great fight.

“We’re the same kind of fighter. You know, it’s gonna be action. But I know. I know why he doesn’t want it, because it’s gonna be hard. That’s why. It’s easy to make some money fight against Brock.

“I have nothing against money fights, but then let the people that want to fight for the championship belt, for the pride and honor of the sport do that. Because you’re holding up two divisions, light heavyweight and heavyweight.

“The other guys, they’re in line. There are other good contenders at heavyweight that don’t get the shot that are working for that title. Now Brock steps in there, hasn’t fought in two years and tested positive, and gets the shot. Come on.”

What are your thoughts on Latifi calling out Cormier for holding up two divisions? Let us know in the comments section!