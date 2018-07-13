Ilir Latifi is the latest fighter to call out two-division champion Daniel Cormier.

Cormier captured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight gold at UFC 226. “DC” knocked out Stipe Miocic in the first round and is now the only fighter to hold the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight titles simultaneously. Brock Lesnar will be getting the first crack at Cormier’s heavyweight title, but “DC” isn’t opposed to defending his 205-pound gold while he waits.

Many fighters including Alexander Gustafsson, Yoel Romero, and Anthony Smith have called out Cormier. Now, you can add Latifi’s name among the Daniel Cormier sweepstakes entrants. Here’s what Latifi had to say on his Instagram page:

“Mister Pound for Pound! Lets give the fans the best possible show at LHW! Shogun is a legend, and a great fighter, but I’m the only one at the top of LHW that has 5 wins out of my last 6 with 3 KO’s and 1 submission in the first round! I’m one of the most active fighters in the division! Let us both heal and set it up! You said it yourself: ‘Ilir Latifi is the strongest guy I’ve ever trained with.’ And with my 100% takedown defense, we all know this will be a slug fest! You never know, I might just take you down once for the fun of it. Let’s rumble in NYC! LET’S MAKE IT HAPPEN!”

Latifi was scheduled to take on Glover Teixeira on July 22 at UFC Hamburg. Latifi went down with an injury and was replaced by Corey Anderson. If Cormier sticks to his desire of only taking big money fights before his career wraps up, then a bout against Latifi isn’t likely to happen.

Can you see a scenario where a championship bout between Daniel Cormier and Ilir Latifi takes place?