Ilir Latifi Removed From UFC Hamburg Due to Injury

UFC’s Hamburg event suffered yet another major setback as Ilir Latifi has been forced to pull out of his light heavyweight bout against Glover Teixeira. Sources close to the fight confirmed the news to our own Damon Martin. The Hamburg event is set to take place July 22 at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany.

This happens to be the second major change in the Hamburg fight card. Earlier it was confirmed by the UFC that Volkan Oezdemir, who was scheduled to fight Mauricio “Shogun” Rua will now face Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 227.

Latifi who has a professional record of 15 wins and four losses last fought against Ovince St. Preux, which he won with an impressive first-round submission. He has fought only three times in the last three years which includes a loss to current Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader.

Teixeira, on the other hand, fought three times last year with two wins and a loss. His last fight was against Misha Cirkunov, which he won via first-round TKO. There has been no official statement from the UFC and according to sources, the replacement search for Ilir Latifi is currently underway.

The rest of the confirmed fights on the main card and the prelims are:

Main Card

Mauricio Rua vs. Anthony Smith

Vitor Miranda vs. Abu Azaitar

Marcin Tybura vs. Stefan Struve

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Marc Diakiese

Alan Jouban vs. Danny Roberts

PRELIMINARY CARD

Nick Hein vs. Damir Hadzovic

Emil Meek vs. Bartosz Fabinski

Justin Ledet vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Jeremy Kimball vs. Darko Stosic

Pingyuan Liu vs. Damian Stasiak

Who do you think should replace Ilir Latifi?