Ilir Latifi Says UFC Two-Division Champ Daniel Cormier is “Playing Around”

Ilir Latifi says Daniel Cormier is playing games.

Latifi has been calling for a light heavyweight title shot against Cormier. He has gone 5-1 in his last six outings. In that span, he’s beaten the likes of Ovince Saint Preux, Tyson Pedro, and Gian Villante.

Latifi recently told ESPN that he doesn’t believe Cormier will move back down to light heavyweight for the remainder of his career. In fact, he believes Cormier is just playing games at this point:

“Honestly, I don’t think he’s going to come down any more. I think he’s playing around, seeing what money fights he can make. I understand that in a way, but something needs to happen at 205. There are guys who want that shot at a title or interim title. He says a lot of things. He’s said he’ll fight me. I told him to be a man of his word and do it. If he’s looking for more comfortable fights, he shouldn’t be champ.”

Cormier is due for a massive payday early next year. The UFC plans to have Cormier defend his heavyweight title against Brock Lesnar once the WWE Universal Champion completes the rest of his U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suspension. He will be eligible to compete in Jan. 2019.

As for the light heavyweight title picture, many 205-pounders have been calling their shot. Alexander Gustafsson wants to compete for the light heavyweight gold when he recovers from his injury. Corey Anderson has laid out a challenge to “DC,” and Glover Teixeira believes Cormier has to make a decision soon.

