Ilir Latifi Says Daniel Cormier Looks ‘Very Fat’ For Light Heavyweight

Ilir Latifi says Daniel Cormier has put on too much weight to cut down to 205 pounds.

Latifi has been trying to rev up the trash talk in order to keep his name fresh in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title conversation. He has gone 5-1 in his last six outings with three of those wins being finishes.

Latifi once again took aim at Cormier, this time targeting his weight. Latifi told TMZ Sports that “DC’s” weight is getting too big for light heavyweight and claims he’s a tough match-up for the two-division champion (via MMAMania.com):

“He’s gotta defend his title at 205. He looks very fat. I don’t think he’s gonna make 205 no more. If you don’t want to fight 205, you can vacate the title and let me fight somebody else. He doesn’t want to take fights at 205 that he thinks are risky. ‘DC’ knows I’m trouble for him. Stylistically, he never fought somebody like me. I’m faster, more powerful, he’s not gonna go more than two rounds with me.”

Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic last month to capture the UFC heavyweight title. Cormier became the second fighter in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously. He knocked out Miocic in the first round. “DC” now has a mega fight against Brock Lesnar lined up for early 2019. With Cormier eyeing two more fights in his professional mixed martial arts career, more light heavyweights are stepping up to challenge the number one pound-for-pound fighter on the official UFC rankings.

Time will tell what Cormier’s next move will be. If he waits for Lesnar, then his career will likely end with just one more fight as he doesn’t want to compete past March.

