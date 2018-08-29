Ilir Latifi vs. Corey Anderson Set for UFC 232

MMA News’s Damon Martin has confirmed an initial Combate.com report of a UFC 232 lightweight showdown with potential light heavyweight title implications when Ilir Latifi takes on Corey Anderson December 29th.

Both Latifi and Anderson drew the attention of reigning light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier on social media after Cormier became a two-division champion at UFC 226. Latifi was first, accusing Cormier of avoiding him:

“Champ @dc_mma you keep avoiding me. I’m the one you should defend the title against at 205. You don’t want to fight Alex but you can’t hide from me, no excuses, let’s heal up and make it happen, don’t be dodging Champ, give me the shot. All respect”

Cormier would shortly respond to Latifi’s tweet:

I’m not avoiding you can get it to. All of y’all. Tell me when and where bruh. I’ll come and whip ya — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 25, 2018

24 hours later, Corey Anderson also pitched himself to Cormier, as if Cormier’s exchange with Latifi never happened:

“Yo @dc_mma, they said a win over me and Glover would earn a title shot..I beat em, media said you wanted Shogun and he lost, you told Gus off, and you already fought Volkan.. I’ll never “call you out” out of respect. But I’m 100% down to fight you. #UFC @ufc #letsdoit,” Anderson penned. Cormier responded in similar fashion to how he responded to Latifi:

Ok , sure just find out when and where. I’ll be there. I always am! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 24, 2018

It seemed Daniel Cormier was prepared to hand out title shots like Oprah; but as it turns out, he may have been trolling the two contenders as he continues to wait for his money fight with Brock Lesnar. So now, Anderson and Latifi will compete for Cormier’s attention the old-fashioned way: they will fight for him.

UFC 232 takes place December 29th, 2018 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Who do you think will come out on top? Ilir Latifi or Corey Anderson?