Impa Kasanganay Releases Statement On Highlight Reel Loss To Joaquin Buckley

Impa Kasanganay suffered the first loss of his MMA career this weekend in Abu Dhabi. He was finished by Joaquin Buckley in the 2nd round via a highlight reel worthy spinning back kick.

Following the fight, Kasanganay released a statement on Instagram. He congratulated his opponent and assured his fans that he will be back better than before.

“I will improve. To the @ufc and all staff members thank you for making fight Island a possibility . You are a top notch organization. I know the best is yet to come. God is great and He has never failed me. Never will. He’s so faithful. I look forward to to the opportunity to getting back into the Octagon. Back to work. God bless you.”

Kasanganay first appeared on UFC’s radar in the summer of 2019. He defeated Kailan Hill on the Contender Series season 3. He returned for the 2020 edition of the show and defeated Anthony Adams this August. Kasanganay followed that up with a win over Maki Pitolo a few weeks later.

Kasanganay also addressed part of his statement to his opponent this weekend, Joaquin Buckley.

“God bless you. It was an honor to step in the Octagon with you and to do what I love,” Kasanganay said to Buckley. “Safe travels to you and your team Beautiful shot. Way to fight.”

Kasanganay’s full statement can be read below: