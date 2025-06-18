DBX 2 Victor Wants Mike Perry Dirty Boxing Bout Amid “Very Monopolized” MMA Landscape

Sasha Palatnikov sees a lot of big potential bouts for himself under the banner of Dirty Boxing Championship inlcuding against the figurehead of the promotion. Palatnikov did battle with Phile Hawes at DBX 2 on June 14th with the former winning by way of disqualification which led to an expletive laden post-fight speech by Palatnikov. Palatnikov appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts ahead of the DBX 2 contest and when asked if he had any direct experience working with Mike Perry directly with ‘Platinum’ while he was in his DBX promoter role, Palatnikov said,

“No, I’ve never actually. I’ve met Mike Perry a couple times but like the only thing I know, I mean my homie D-Rod [Daniel Rodriguez] beat his ass (laughs) in the UFC. So that was kind of the only interaction that I’ve ever had. But it’s like all respect. But otherwise yeah, like it’s awesome to see him doing what he’s doing and who knows? If he wants to get in there and compete in his own promotion, that’s something that I would definitely be interested in potentially doing down the road. So who knows? Maybe after this fight, there’s some potential opportunities to fight some pretty big big names.”

DBX 2 being tied into Palatnikov’s “number one thing” as a martial artist

When responding to a characterization that this DBX 2 clash represented a good time to be getting aligned with Dirty Boxing Championship with Jon Jones also having a partial ownership stake in the company, Sasha Palatnikov stated,

“Yeah, No. For sure. I mean it is a very new promotion but at the same time like all the, I guess all the, you can say, talking heads that are involved with the promotion seem to be pretty mainstream and people are talking about it. People seem to like the show, like the idea. Yeah, it’s always interesting when a new promotion comes to the front of the combat sport world especially with kind of what’s going on at the moment. Things with GFL didn’t pay off and a lot of fighters were kind of waiting on that including myself.”

“So yeah, it’s good to have more competition, more ability to compete in that space. As for me as one of my goals getting into the combat sports world was I wanted to be able to have the ability to fight in so many different rule sets. As a martial artist that’s like my number one thing is; and this experience. Just having all this experience and going traveling around the world and doing the things that I enjoy doing is part of all of that.”

Palatnikov continued, “Yeah, I think it’s only a good thing because it might; I don’t know, it might not be for you but for my mind, in my point of view like a lot of the things I see going on in the world of MMA, it’s very monopolized. I feel like a lot of guys are missing out on competition in their prime years. So I’m just excited that I’m still considered in stuff like this where I get opportunities to fight.”