Exclusive | ‘Losing in the Cage Is Better Than Losing From Doing Nothing’: Elbert Lukas Steyn’s Mental Shift Before Turning Pro

South African mixed martial artist Elbert Lukas Steyn is preparing for one of the biggest moments of his career at PFL Africa 2 in Johannesburg. The undefeated fighter, nicknamed “Pikachu,” has built a reputation for his grappling ability and submission finishes, but his journey to this stage has been far from straightforward.

Steyn’s entry into combat sports began through wrestling, a path he describes as the toughest discipline he has ever undertaken. “With wrestling, you get your cauliflower ears, your experience, and the most important thing is the discipline that you learn over the years,” Steyn said during an interview with MMA News leading up to the event. His achievements included qualifying for the Youth Olympic Games at 17, but making weight was a major challenge. “I used to cut down to 63kg… that was killer for me at that time.”

His introduction to MMA came almost by accident. Growing up without internet access at home, Steyn happened upon a downloaded George St-Pierre highlight reel on a friend’s hard drive. “When I saw what this guy was doing to people, I just fell in love with it,” he said. The energy of the sport’s crowds, particularly in GSP’s hometown of Montreal, also left a mark. By the age of 15, he was training with an MMA career in mind.

In his amateur years, Steyn struggled with nerves and the pressure of competition. “I hated MMA as an amateur. I feared the cage, I feared the feeling, I feared the pressure,” he said. That led to a six-year break from competition after defending a local amateur belt. He returned to training through wrestling, was offered a fight within two months, and made his professional MMA debut. The shift in mindset was immediate. “The moment I walked out as a pro, I knew this is what I was going to do, before I knew the outcome of the fight.”

A key factor in overcoming those pre-fight anxieties was a change in perspective. “The anxiety I felt doing nothing for those six years was much worse than losing in front of millions of people… or rather be the loser on the screen than the loser watching the screen,” Steyn explained. He learned to manage the adrenaline dump that can sap fighters in competition, describing the challenge as “more mental fatigue than fitness.”

PFL Africa 2 represents both a personal and professional milestone for Steyn. The event is part of the Professional Fighters League’s expansion on the continent, with the Johannesburg card showcasing some of Africa’s top talent in tournament action. Steyn, facing Moroccan opponent Abderrahman Errachidy in a catchweight bout, is eager to make the most of the opportunity.

“From my point of view as a South African fighter, we didn’t really have many mentors from our country to look up to,” he said. “To be part of a platform this big… I’d match PFL with the UFC. The level is there, if not surpassing it.” He sees fighting at home as a chance to inspire the next generation and to perform in front of a local crowd without the prohibitive travel costs that South African fighters often face.

PFL Africa 2 Goes down on August 9.