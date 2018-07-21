Invicta FC 30 Live Results: Jinh Yu Frey vs. Minna Grusander

Invicta FC 30 (see Invicta FC 29 results here) is rolling.

Tonight (July 21), Invicta FC 30 takes place inside the the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Missouri. Headlining the card will be an atomweight title bout between Jinh Yu Frey and Minna Grusander. The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET.

Be sure to refresh this page for live results:

Invicta FC 30 Results

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Minna Grusander

Felicia Spencer vs. Helena Kolesnyk

Kinberly Novaes vs. Heather Jo Clark

Miranda Maverick vs. Brogan Walker-Sanchez

Stephanie Geltmacher def. Kerri Kenneson via TKO (strikes) – R1, 3:32

Alesha Zappitella def. Jillian DeCoursey via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alyse Anderson def. Stephanie Alba via submission (triangle choke) – R2, 3:12

Erin Blanchfield def. Brittney Cloudy via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)