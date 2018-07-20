Invicta FC 30 Weigh-In Results: Main Event is Set

The weigh-ins for the upcoming Invicta FC 30 event are in the books.

Invicta officials held the weigh-ins for Invicta FC 30 on Friday, July 20, 2018 where everyone made weight and thus the fights are on the track of taking place.

The event will be headlined by an atomweight title clash between Jinh Yu Frey (6-3) and Finland’s Minna Grusander (6-1).



While in the co-main event, undefeated featherweight Felicia Spencer (4-0) takes on Helena Kolesnyk (5-1). Spencer, who has been in Invicta for her entire career is coming off a win over Akeela Al-Hameed at Invicta FC 27 while on the flip side, Kolesnyk has won her five fights by stoppage.

The Ultimate Fighter and UFC veteran Heather Jo Clark will make her promotional debut at this event when she takes on Kinberly Novaes in a strawweight bout. Novaes (9-4) enters this fight after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Janaisa Morandin at Invicta 26 in December, which marked her second loss in a row. Clark (7-6) has not fought since she suffered a unanimous decision loss to Alexa Grasso in November 2016 where she extended her losing streak. The longtime MMA veteran made her pro debut back in 2010.

Invicta FC 30 is set to take place on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo. All eight bouts will air on UFC’s official streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. CT.

Weigh-in results

Jinh Yu Frey (104.8) vs. Minna Grusander (104.7)



Felicia Spencer (145.8) vs. Helena Kolesnyk (144.2)



Kinberly Novaes (116) vs. Heather Jo Clark (116)



Miranda Maverick (125.1) vs. Brogan Walker-Sanchez (125.8)



Kerri Kenneson (135.2) vs. Stephanie Geltmacher (135.5)



Jillian DeCoursey (105.9) vs. Alesha Zappitella (105.5)



Alyse Anderson (105.4) vs. Stephanie Alba (105.9)



Erin Blanchfield (124.1) vs. Brittney Cloudy (125.9)

Do you plan on watching this event? Sound off in the comment section.