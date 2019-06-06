Invicta FC 35 Weigh-In Results: Main Event is Set

The weigh-ins for the upcoming Invicta FC 35 event are in the books.

The weigh-ins for the upcoming Invicta FC 35 event are in the books.

Invicta officials held the weigh-ins for Invicta FC 35 on Thursday to make it official that the fights are on the track of taking place.

DeAnna Bennett and Karina Rodriguez will headline this event, which marks a rematch between the two fighters. This time with an Invicta title shot on the line as it’s part of the finals of the flyweight contender tournament, which kicked off in February at Invicta FC 34.

This is where Bennett and Rodriguez defeated Miranda Maverick and Milana Dudieva to advance past the tournament semifinals. The winner will go on to face current Invicta flyweight champion Vanessa Porto.

Their first fight went down at Invicta FC 28 last March that saw Bennett win by split decision. Unbeaten atomweight Alesha Zappitella (5-0) faces Viviane Pereira (13-3) in the co-headliner.

Pereira and Kelly D’Angelo missed the atomweight limit of 106 pounds and were fined 25 percent of their respective fight purses. Faith McMah missed the featherweight limit of 146 pounds and was fined 25 percent of her fight purse

Invicta FC 35 is set to take place at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas, on June 7. All bouts will air on UFC’s official streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. CT.

Invicta FC 35 Weigh-in results

Flyweight Contender Bout: DeAnna Bennett (125.3) vs. Karina Rodríguez (125.4)

Atomweight: Alesha Zappitella (106) vs. Viviane Pereira (106.7)*

Strawweight: Kanako Murata (116) vs. Liana Pirosin (115.8)

Bantamweight: Katharina Lehner (135.4) vs. Lisa Spangler (135.4)

Featherweight: Kaitlin Young (145.8) vs. Faith McMah (146.4)#

Bantamweight: Chelsea Chandler (136) vs. Brittney Victoria (134)

Atomweight: Kelly D’Angelo (108.8)* vs. Jillian DeCoursey (105.4)

Atomweight: Loma Lookboonmee (105.5) vs. Monique Adriane (105.6)

Strawweight: Valerie Wong (114.5) vs. Genia Goodin (114.3)

Do you plan on watching this event? Sound off in the comment section.

