Invicta FC 40 Highlights: Chelsea Chandler Drops & Taps Liv Parker

Liv Parker is no longer undefeated as she tapped to Chelsea Chandler.

Chandler is from Stockton and her performance was so sharp, it would likely make the Diaz brothers proud. Parker was undefeated and making her Invicta FC debut. Chandler gave her a rude welcome. She dropped Parker and wasted little time going for the finish. Chandler flattened out Parker and locked in the rear-naked choke for a quick submission finish.

The official Twitter account of Invicta FC posted the finish. Check out Chandler’s stellar performance below.

Chelsea Chandler drops her and then locks in the submission! The 209 doesn't play around! #InvictaFC40 pic.twitter.com/6dQGjdvh2c — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 3, 2020

