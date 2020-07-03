Invicta FC 40 Results: Emily Ducote Decisions Juliana Lima

UPDATE: The Invicta FC 40 results are in. In the main event, Emily Ducote defeated Juliana Lima via unanimous decision.

The Invicta FC 40 results are coming at you live tonight (July 2).

Invicta FC makes its return after being away since February due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will be held inside an empty Memorial Hall in Kansas City. In the main event, Emily Ducote will take on Juliana Lima.

Also set for the Invicta FC 40 card will be Alesha Zappitella vs. Lindsey VanZandt. Chelsea Chandler vs. Liv Parker, Trisha Cicero vs. Laura Gallardo, and Genia Goodin vs. Shelby Koren are also set for the card.

For the most part, we’ve only seen the UFC in full swing during the COVID-19 crisis when it comes to MMA organizations. Invicta FC’s return is viewed as an encouraging sign for other promotions. We’ve seen Cage Warriors chug through a card in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic as well as other organizations overseas. The world awaits the return of other promotions such as Bellator, RIZIN, ONE Championship, and others.

Peep the Invicta FC 40 live results below.

Main Card (UFC Fight Pass)