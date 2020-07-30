Invicta FC 41 Live Results Tonight (July 30)

The Invicta FC 41 results are coming at you live tonight (July 30).

Invicta FC will hold its second and final event of the month. The event will be held inside an empty Memorial Hall in Kansas City. In the main event, Janaisa Morandin will take on Montserrat Ruiz.

Also set for the Invicta FC 41 card will be Erin Blanchfield vs. Brogan Sanchez. Latoya Walker vs. Kaitlin Young, Claire Guthrie vs. Caitlin Sammons, and Alexa Culp vs. Natalya Speece is also set for the card.

Invicta FC 41 will begin at 8 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. Keep refreshing this page for live results below.