Invicta FC: Phoenix Rising 1 Live Results

Invicta FC: Phoenix Rising 1 goes down tonight (May 3).

The promotion will hold a strawweight tournament to crown a 115-pound champion. Eight participants will enter the cage, but only one can be called a champion by the end of the night. The event will also feature a reserve bout in case one tournament fighter cannot go on.

The tournament participants are Kailin Curran, Sunna Rannveig Davidsdottir, Danielle Taylor, Juliana Lima, Manjit Kolekar, Brianna Van Buren, Amber Brown, and Sharon Jacobson. Alyssa Krahn and Itzel Esquivel will compete in the reserve bout.

Invicta FC: Phoenix Rising 1 will air live on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET. On the call for this event will be Laura Sanko and Jimmy Smith. We’ll be providing live coverage right here.

Below are the results for Invicta FC: Phoenix Rising 1. Keep refreshing the page for live updates: