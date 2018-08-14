Irene Aldana vs. Lucie Pudilova Reported for UFC 228

UFC 228 has added a women’s bantamweight bout when Irene Aldana takes on Lucie Pudilova for the September 8th pay per view event, as reported by Milenio.com.

Irene Aldana will enter the contest with an 8-4 professional record and look to build her UFC record up to 2-2 at the close of this contest. In Aldana’s last bout, she earned a unanimous decision victory over Talita Bernardo at UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs. Choi in January. The former Invicta bantamweight title challenger is currently the #12 ranked bantamweight in the world, with her opponent, Lucie Pudilova only one spot behind her at #13.

Lucie Pudilova is currently on a two-fight win streak, coming off of victories over Ji Yeon Kim and Sarah Moras, both via unanimous decision. Pudilova is currently 8-2 in her professional career and 2-1 in the UFC, with her loss in the promotion coming at the hands of Lina Lansberg in Pudilova’s promotional debut. With a victory over #12 Aldana and a 3-1 record in the company, Pudilova will hope to have an argument for cracking the top 10 in a very much open bantamweight division.

UFC 228 takes place September 8th from the American Airlines Center in Dallas Texas .The current lineup now includes:

UFC Welterweight Championship: Tyron Woodley © vs. Darren Till

UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship: Nicco Montano © vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Jessica Andrade vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Yair Rodriguez

Carla Esparza vs. Tatiana Suarez

John Dodson vs. Jimmie Rivera

Cody Stamann vs. Aljamain Sterling

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Niko Price

Charles Byrd vs. Darren Stewart

Diego Sanchez vs. Craig White

Jim Miller vs. Alex White

Ryan Benoit vs. Roberto Sanchez

Frank Camacho vs. Geoff Neal

Irene Aldana vs. Lucie Pudilova

