Irene Aldana Was More Than Ready For UFC 227

The bantamweight matchup between Irene Aldana (8-4) and Bethe Correia (10-3-1) has been pulled from UFC 227. The UFC announced on Tuesday that Correia was removed due to injury and a replacement could not be found.
In an Instagram post, Aldana said she was sad for the cancelation of her fight and wished Correia a quick recovery. She also said she was looking forward to the bout but will “stay prepared for what’s next.” Aldana is currently ranked number 12 in the UFC women’s bantamweight rankings and a win over the number 10 ranked Correia would have brought a nice change to the division. Aldana is currently 2-1 in the UFC losing her first two fights by decision and winning her last bout at UFC Fight Night 124 with a unanimous decision win over Talita Bernardo.
Muy triste por la cancelación de mi pelea, le deseo pronta recuperación a @bethecorreia y le agradezco mucho a UFC por realmente intentar conseguirme un reemplazo y por su buena atención,desafortunadamente no se logró pero espero poder competir en alguna otra cartelera lo más pronto posible. Gracias a mis maestros, compañeros, familia y seguidores por su apoyo y comprensión… estaba realmente preparada y con muchas ganas de esta pelea, pero seguiré con mi entrenamiento para estar lista. ————————————————— Very sad for the cancellation of my fight, I wish a quick recovery to @bethecorreia and I thank to the UFC for really trying to get me a replacement and for their good attention, unfortunately it was not achieved but I hope to compete in some other card as soon as possible . Thanks to my coaches , teammates , family and followers for their support and understanding … I was really prepared and was looking forward for this fight, but I will continue with my training to be ready for what’s next . . . #ufc #ufc227 #mma #irenealdana #teamaldana #bethecorreia #wmma #bantamweight #fight #fighter #athlete #mixedmartialarts #competition #cancelled #mexico #brasil
“I was really prepared and was looking forward to this fight.” –Irene Aldana
Correia last fought in June of 2017 at UFC Fight Night 111 against Holly Holm where she lost via third-round knockout due to a head kick. Aldana and Correia were scheduled to face each other on the preliminary portion of UFC 227 which airs this Saturday on FS1. Unfortunately, the event will move forward with only 12 bouts.
Details of the injury were not disclosed when the fight was initially pulled but Aldana was sympathetic to her opponent and grateful to the UFC for attempting to find a replacement. However, Correia let fans know that it was the CSAC that pulled her fight and she was more than willing to move forward on Saturday night.
I was dying to fight in L.A.
With Aldana so close to breaking into the top ten in the division and Correia looking to bounce back from a loss the fight may be worth rebooking at a future event.
