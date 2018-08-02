Irene Aldana Was More Than Ready For UFC 227

The bantamweight matchup between Irene Aldana (8-4) and Bethe Correia (10-3-1) has been pulled from UFC 227. The UFC announced on Tuesday that Correia was removed due to injury and a replacement could not be found.

In an Instagram post, Aldana said she was sad for the cancelation of her fight and wished Correia a quick recovery. She also said she was looking forward to the bout but will “stay prepared for what’s next.” Aldana is currently ranked number 12 in the UFC women’s bantamweight rankings and a win over the number 10 ranked Correia would have brought a nice change to the division. Aldana is currently 2-1 in the UFC losing her first two fights by decision and winning her last bout at UFC Fight Night 124 with a unanimous decision win over Talita Bernardo.

“I was really prepared and was looking forward to this fight.” –Irene Aldana

Correia last fought in June of 2017 at UFC Fight Night 111 against Holly Holm where she lost via third-round knockout due to a head kick. Aldana and Correia were scheduled to face each other on the preliminary portion of UFC 227 which airs this Saturday on FS1. Unfortunately, the event will move forward with only 12 bouts.

Details of the injury were not disclosed when the fight was initially pulled but Aldana was sympathetic to her opponent and grateful to the UFC for attempting to find a replacement. However, Correia let fans know that it was the CSAC that pulled her fight and she was more than willing to move forward on Saturday night.

I was dying to fight in L.A.

With Aldana so close to breaking into the top ten in the division and Correia looking to bounce back from a loss the fight may be worth rebooking at a future event.

Who do you think would have won if it were not canceled?